Wild Thyme – Buttermilk Biscuits

2 cups of all purpose flour

1 1/2 TBSP Baking Powder

1 tsp salt

8 TBSP cold butter, cubed

1 cup Buttermilk (more of less if needed)

Preheat oven to 425°F.

In a large bowl combine flour, baking powder and salt together. Cut butter into mixture until it begins to look like cornmeal.

Make a well with flour mixture and slowly add milk into the middle. Knead dough with your fingers and add milk when necessary. Roll out dough onto a lightly floured surface and roll out to desired thickness. Cut with small biscuit cutter.

Butter bottom of round cake pan and place biscuits in pan. Bake for 12-15 minutes or until golden brown.

* For Country ham biscuits slice and lay the country ham on the bottom half of the biscuit and top with honey mustard.

For more info visit their Facebook, or their website.

Wild Thyme is located at 1060 Chinoe Rd, Suite 108 in Lexington.