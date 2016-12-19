UPDATE: Body Identified as Female Homicide Victim

BEAVER DAM, Ky. (WTVQ) – State Police have identified the body of a woman found Sunday in Ohio County and say she was the victim of a homicide.

Investigators say the victim was identified as 30-year old Amanda Riley, of Livermore, Kentucky.

The State Medical Examiner says Riley died of blunt force trauma.

State Police say her body was found December 18 in a lake on the Peabody WMA property. A hunter reported the find to authorities around 8:00 a.m., according to KSP.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact State Police Post 16 at 270-826-3312 or if you wish to remain anonymous call 1-800-222-5555.