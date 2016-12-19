UK to Expand Medical School to Southwestern Kentucky Area

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – The University of Kentucky College of Medicine is expanding its medical school to south-central Kentucky and the western part of the state.

The Bowling Green Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2hRpy0z) UK is partnering with The Medical Center and Western Kentucky University to bring the medical school to Warren County and the surrounding community.

The initiative is scheduled to begin in 2018 with 30 students.

The partnership is poised to help alleviate a physician shortage in the region and allow WKU faculty access to medical research opportunities.

Medical school students will attend classes in Bowling Green in a building on the campus of The Medical Center. The medical degree will be conferred by UK, and a certain number of slots in the program will be available first to WKU students.

