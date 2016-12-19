Sunny and Seasonably Chilly Tuesday Afternoon

Overview: Frigid temperatures will continue tonight with clearing skies. Seasonably chilly temperatures will be around for Tuesday, with highs around 44 degrees, with mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 40s through Friday with mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies. Rain chances return for Christmas weekend, with highs in the upper 40s for Christmas Eve Saturday, and mid-50s returning by Christmas Day.

TONIGHT: Clearing skies and cold temperatures continue, with an overnight low temperature of 16 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly clear skies and seasonably chilly temperatures will be around for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 44 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue with a low temperature of 26 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonably chilly temperatures will be around, with a high temperature of 46 degrees, on our first official day of winter.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 32 degrees.

THURSDAY: Partly to mostly skies develop with the chance for a few spotty rain showers, and a high temperature of 42 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with an overnight low temperature of 24 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonably chilly temperatures will be around for Friday, with a high temperature of 45.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures continue, with a low of 33 degrees.

SATURDAY: Rain showers return for Christmas Eve, with a high temperature of 48 degrees.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and spotty rain showers continue, with a low of 40 degrees.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Cloudy skies and rain showers continue, with a high temperature of 56 degrees.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers