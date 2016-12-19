Storms Cause Car Wrecks, Flooding

CENTRAL KENTUCKY (WTVQ)- Central Kentucky firefighters struggled to fight firefighters Saturday night and Sunday morning due to strong winds. First responders also attributed wet roads to several crashes in the area this weekend.

Weekend storms also caused short-term flooding. Mt. Sterling Police posted a photo on Facebook of a car partially under water at the Zip-Zone Gas Station in the Gateway Plaza.

By Sunday afternoon, most signs of the bad weather had disappeared. Only some ice, snow, and puddles remained.

 

