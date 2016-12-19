Showing Off

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s time to show off Solid Blue fans.

As the football Cats get set for the TaxSlayer Bowl and Georgia Tech we look back.

We’ve talked a lot about how the UK football turnaround has propelled recruiting and the bolstered the the backbone of the program now.

The new training facility and stadium renovations, plus the work on campus, is turning UK into a destination institution for future prospects.

Recently, Mark Stoops and the staff opened up their fancy facilities to show off for potential prospects, their families, local athletes and maybe even some guys who are already committed elsewhere too (Jedrick Wills – Alabama).

Hear from Stoops on opening up in the video.