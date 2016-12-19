Richmond Man Accused of Driving Drunk, Hitting Pedestrian

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Richmond Police say a drunk driver hit a woman who was crossing East Main Street.

Investigators say the woman, whose name wasn’t released, suffered a broken arm, broken right leg and a head injury.

Police say she was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington.

Her condition wasn’t released.

Police say 58-year old James E. Robinson was charged December 18 with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (AGG) Wanton Endangerment 1st, Failure to Maintain Insurance and No Registration Plates.

He was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.