Richmond Man Accused of Driving Drunk, Hitting Pedestrian

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , , , , ,

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – Richmond Police say a drunk driver hit a woman who was crossing East Main Street.

Investigators say the woman, whose name wasn’t released, suffered a broken arm, broken right leg and a head injury.

Police say she was taken to UK Hospital in Lexington.

Her condition wasn’t released.

Police say 58-year old James E. Robinson was charged December 18 with Operating a Motor Vehicle Under the Influence of Alcohol (AGG) Wanton Endangerment 1st, Failure to Maintain Insurance and No Registration Plates.

He was lodged in the Madison County Detention Center.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

16 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Three Injured in Vicious Crash in Franklin County
Read More»
Pedestrian Accident
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman Hit by Car in Frankfort
Read More»
Suzanne Whitlow
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Grand Jury to Hear Case after Police Officer Killed in Oct. Crash
Read More»
﻿
More News»