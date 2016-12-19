Pulaski Deputies: Have You Seen Missing Teen?

PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Deputies are asking the community for help in finding a missing teenager.

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says 17-year-old Sabrina Lowther had a disagreement last Wednesday with her foster family. Deputies say she left the home and hasn’t been seen since then.

Investigators say Lowther is 5’6” tall, and weighs 105 pounds. They say she has blue eyes, brown highlighted hair, and three tattoos.

Deputies say anyone who sees Lowther or knows her whereabouts should call the sheriff’s office at 606-678-5145.