Prepare for the Unexpected

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The triple option is a thing of the past. Except you still see it every so often, and when that happens, it’s tough to deal with.

UK and Mark Stoops will see it on New Year’s Eve down in Jacksonville when the Cats take on Georgia Tech in the TaxSlayer Bowl.

Paul Johnson’s Yellow Jackets rank 12th in rushing yards in the nation this season. UK ranks 17th. The UK defense has seen top tier rushing in practice, but hasn’t seen the triple option in practice.

So how different and difficult will it be to prepare for?

Hear from Stoops in the video.