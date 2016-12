LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-Lexington police are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Sunday afternoon. Police say they responded to a shooting at Donabrook Court Apartments before 4 p.m.

They say they found a man nearby with a single gunshot wound to his upper leg. Police say they tried to get information from the man, but he was not cooperating.

According to police, he was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.