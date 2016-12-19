One Dead After Lewis Co. House Fire

VANCEBURG, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police says one woman has died after a house fire on Old Trace Creek in Lewis County.

Troopers say they were contacted Thursday, December 15 about the fire, just after 2:00 p.m. When arson investigators arrived on scene, they say they were told one person had died.

After an autopsy in Frankfort, the Lewis County Coroner identified the victim as 50-year-old Paula S. Kilgore, of Vanceburg.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, but investigators say they do not suspect foul play.