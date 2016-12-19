New Year’s Eve Concert – Lexington Philharmonic

It’s a performance that will leave you both shaken AND stirred, as the Lexington Philharmonic present Casino Royale: The Music of James Bond on Saturday, December 31st at 7:30 p.m. at the Lexington Opera House.

LexPhil and their special guest, celebrated vocalist Hilary Kole will join forces to perform the Bond film catalog, from ‘Casino Royale’ to ‘Goldfinger’ to ‘Diamonds are Forever’, and more.

A perennially popular presence in the NYC jazz scene and a world renowned concert hall and symphony performer, Hilary Kole will is slated to perform a dazzling set list from the James Bond film catalog, joined by the debonair accompaniment of the Lexington Philharmonic. Creating a powerful set list of songs composed by some the world’s greatest film composers; Ms. Kole’s style unleashes deep, emotional elements of her own artistry into the music she performs. Longtime fans of her stellar live performances will be enamored by the playful, organic approach she and LexPhil will take on the 15 song setlist this New Year’s Eve, a mix of familiar sounds new and old.

Tickets range from $25 to $75 dollars.

For more information, head to lexphil.org or call (859) 233-4226.