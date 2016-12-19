Moon Records 1st Program Triple-Double To Lead MSU to 111-85 Win

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) – Xavier Moon scored 25 points, dished out 11 assists and hauled in 10 rebounds to propel Morehead State past Central Arkansas for a 111-85 win Monday night.

Moon’s triple-double was the first in Morehead State history, and he set career highs in rebounding and assists.

Djimon Henson added 21 points, Jordan Walker had 15, Lamontray Harris 12 and Ty’Quan Bitting 11 for Morehead State (3-8). The Eagles shot 53 percent from the field, including 18 of 35 from 3-point range, and dominated the boards 42-29 to hand Central Arkansas its eighth-straight loss.

The Bears (1-11) trailed by seven at the break and trimmed the deficit to 54-50 on Mathieu Kamba’s layup with 18:17 left. Morehead State responded with an 11-0 run capped by Ronnye Beamon’s 3-pointer and led by double figures the rest of the way.

Jordan Howard led Central Arkansas with 34 points and Kamba finished with 17.

It was the second triple-digit finish for the Eagles this season.

Interim head coach Preston Spradlin recorded his first victory.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)