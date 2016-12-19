“In-Law Lasagna” – Hannah McCauley – McCauley Catering

It’s a perennial favorite, and Hannah McCauley has it nailed down: Lasagna!

Hannah McCauley is a chef and owner of McCauley Catering in Nicholasville, KY. After years of providing 5-star meals to her husband’s clients at their hunting lodge, Whitetail Heaven, and catering custom events throughout the Lexington area, Hannah collected her favorite and most requested recipes in “Dinner at the Lodge”. “Dinner at the Lodge” focuses on easy-to-prepare and easy-to-adapt recipes that takes the stress out of the kitchen and that will wow family and friends time and again.

Hannah’s famous “In-Law Lasagna” is the perfect easy-prep dish for a large crowd during the holidays. Lasagna is an easy one-pan dish that is a great comfort food on cold winter nights. What’s even better is using the leftovers to make Fried Lasagna, one of her signature “Leftover Genius” appetizers.

Hannah’s cook book is available to ABC36 viewers through her website hannahmccauley.com 50% off through the holidays using discount code MERRY50. Normally $50, the book is $25 using this code and is the perfect go-to gift this holiday season.