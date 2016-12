LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says that work on highway lights will shut down the southbound left (fast) lane on I-75 S on Wednesday.

The closure will happen at the Clays Ferry Bridge, at the Fayette-Madison County line (from mile markers 97 to 98.)

The lane will be closed from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

KYTC says that two lanes will remain open at all times.