Kentucky Power launches interactive map for outages

ASHLAND, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky Power says it has a new interactive map on its website that makes it easier for customers to get details about outages.

A statement from the company says the new mapping tool at www.kentuckypower.com makes it easier to search for or report power outages any time of day or night.

Everett Phillips, Kentucky Power’s managing director of distribution operations, says the new map is mobile-friendly and refreshes every 15 minutes to provide the most up-to-date information on where outages are located, the number of customers affected and when power is estimated to be restored.

Kentucky Power is a unit of the American Electric Power system and provides service to nearly 170,000 customers in 20 counties in eastern Kentucky.

