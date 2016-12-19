Kentucky Agency to Pay Test Fees for Qualifying Students

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – The Kentucky Department of Education says it will underwrite the cost of Advanced Placement exams for students who qualify for free and reduced-price lunch. Education officials say it’s part of an effort to increase access to the rigorous coursework.

Officials say the initiative for the 2016-17 school year is expected to cost the department up to $800,000.

State Education Commissioner Stephen Pruitt says he has reallocated the money from other areas to pay for the initiative. He says the department is committed to closing the “opportunity gap,” and says all students should have equal access to the benefits of AP coursework.

Without the department covering the fee, it would be up to districts to pay the $53 test fee for qualified students.

