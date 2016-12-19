Human Remains Discovered in Adair County

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after human remains were discovered off the southbound shoulder of KY 55 at the intersection of KY 55 North and the Columbia bypass.

Troopers say dispatch was contacted about the remains at around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning.  According to investigators, a local business man was picking up business road signs when he saw the remains.

The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville, where an autopsy will be performed on Tuesday.

Officers say the remains were of a man, and that identification was found.  They are holding on releasing the identity, however, until a positive identification is released from the Medical Examiner’s Office.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

Body Found
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Body Found in Ohio County Identified
Read More»
I-75 interstate 75 highway
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
KYTC: Lane Closure Scheduled for I-75S at Clays Ferry Bridge on Wed.
Read More»
gavel
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: 4 Indicted in Connection with Bodies Found in Burned Car
Read More»
﻿
More News»