Human Remains Discovered in Adair County

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police are investigating after human remains were discovered off the southbound shoulder of KY 55 at the intersection of KY 55 North and the Columbia bypass.

Troopers say dispatch was contacted about the remains at around 10:00 a.m. Monday morning. According to investigators, a local business man was picking up business road signs when he saw the remains.

The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Louisville, where an autopsy will be performed on Tuesday.

Officers say the remains were of a man, and that identification was found. They are holding on releasing the identity, however, until a positive identification is released from the Medical Examiner’s Office.