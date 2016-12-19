Healthy Holiday Eating – UK Extension

Meteorologist Eric Burke knows that the holiday season can be a challenging one when it comes to eating healthy. That’s why he welcomes Caroline Durr, from UK Extension’s Nutrition Education Program to talk about some steps you can take to make sure the sugar plums are dancing in your head, and not in your belly.

She offers the following tips:

Make simple swaps during holiday celebrations. Replace high fat dips with hummus, yogurt, guacamole, salsa Eat whole wheat crackers with low fat cheese Be sure to stop by the fresh vegetable and fruit tray Choose lean, light meat . Replace casseroles with roasted vegetables. Use herbs such as rosemary, thyme and basil to add flavor instead of salt.

When it comes to desserts and sweet treats, try replacing pies and cakes with a baked fruit crisp or a fruit salad. When baking, you can use applesauce and bananas in place of butter and oil. Use evaporated skim milk in place of heavy whipping cream. Use spices such as nutmeg, cinnamon, allspice and clove in place of sugar to add flavor. Instead of holiday eggnog, try mulled cider for a new lighter, flavor!

Stay active during the holidays. Go for a walk with family after a holiday meal. Plan fun activities and games for family throughout the day. Give gifts that encourage physical activity such as water bottles, an activity tracker, a gym membership, running shoes, or fitness DVDs.



For more information, head to extension.ca.uky.edu.