High Court Upholds Woman's Conviction of Killing Ex-Husband

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (AP) – The state Supreme Court has upheld the life sentence for a Muhlenberg County woman convicted of fatally shooting her ex-husband before he could marry another woman.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2hcdS7B ) Brenda M. Hardin, 63, of Central City, was convicted of murder in August 2015 for the July 2014 shooting death of Ronnie Hardin. Brenda Hardin appealed, arguing a jury should not have heard a recorded conversation between her and a Kentucky State Police detective because the officer did not tell Hardin her constitutional rights.

The court said the recording was made before Hardin had been charged and noted Hardin did not implicate herself during the conversation. The court also rejected Hardin’s claims of improperly introduced evidence and said public knowledge of the case did not prejudice the jury.

Information from: Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer, http://www.messenger-inquirer.com

Copyright 2016 The Associated Press.

8/19/16
Guilty Verdict in Muhlenburg Co. Murder Trial
Attorney General Jack Conway today announced the guilty verdict for a Muhlenberg Co. woman charged with murder.  A Muhlenberg Co. Circuit Court jury recommended 62-year-old Brenda Hardin serve the maximum sentence of life in prison for the murder of her former husband, 64-year-old Ronnie Hardin.Yesterday, Brenda Hardin was convicted of killing her former husband, 64-year-old Ronnie Hardin after a six-day jury trial. Ronnie Hardin was found on July 7, 2014, in an outbuilding of his former home and pronounced dead at the scene by the Muhlenberg Co. Coroner’s Office. Prosecutors say Brenda Hardin killed her former husband by shooting him in the chest.

Final sentencing will be scheduled for Brenda Hardin in September in Muhlenberg Circuit Court.

