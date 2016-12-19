High Court Upholds Woman’s Conviction of Killing Ex-Husband

CENTRAL CITY, Ky. (AP) – The state Supreme Court has upheld the life sentence for a Muhlenberg County woman convicted of fatally shooting her ex-husband before he could marry another woman.

The Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer reports (http://bit.ly/2hcdS7B ) Brenda M. Hardin, 63, of Central City, was convicted of murder in August 2015 for the July 2014 shooting death of Ronnie Hardin. Brenda Hardin appealed, arguing a jury should not have heard a recorded conversation between her and a Kentucky State Police detective because the officer did not tell Hardin her constitutional rights.

The court said the recording was made before Hardin had been charged and noted Hardin did not implicate herself during the conversation. The court also rejected Hardin’s claims of improperly introduced evidence and said public knowledge of the case did not prejudice the jury.

