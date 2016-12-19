Group Calls for Protests in Frankfort Monday

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , , , ,

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A national call for protests on Monday as the electoral college meets will include demonstrations in Frankfort.

A coalition called “Dec19.us” is sponsoring protests in all 50 states, and say they are “united in their goal to stop Trump from reaching the presidency.”

The organization says the protests will be “peaceful, patriotic, nonviolent, and family-friendly.”

Demonstrations are scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. at the State Capitol.

ABC 36’s Matt Groves will be covering the protests, and will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.

Share:

Comment on this Story

Related News

18 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Man Indicted for Murder of Frankfort Woman
Read More»
Pedestrian Accident
2 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Woman Hit by Car in Frankfort
Read More»
3 days ago
0 Comments for this article
Trump Wins Electoral College Vote, Presidency
Read More»
﻿
More News»