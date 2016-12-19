Group Calls for Protests in Frankfort Monday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – A national call for protests on Monday as the electoral college meets will include demonstrations in Frankfort.

A coalition called “Dec19.us” is sponsoring protests in all 50 states, and say they are “united in their goal to stop Trump from reaching the presidency.”

The organization says the protests will be “peaceful, patriotic, nonviolent, and family-friendly.”

Demonstrations are scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m. at the State Capitol.

ABC 36’s Matt Groves will be covering the protests, and will update this story with additional information as it becomes available.