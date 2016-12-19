Funding Will Help Replace Anderson County Bridge

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KYTC) – The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet today announced that Anderson County will receive $76,880 in County Road Aid emergency funds.

The money will be used for a bridge replacement on Hungry Run Road (CR 1207). The location is 0.010 miles south of Puncheon Creek Road over Puncheon Creek at mile point 0.010.

“The Bevin administration is committed to the Cabinet’s mission of providing a safe, reliable transportation network for all Kentuckians,” said Transportation Secretary Greg Thomas. “These emergency funds will help local governments repair and restore damaged infrastructure throughout their communities.”

The Anderson County Fiscal Court is responsible for administering the work.