Franklin County Health Department to Host Naloxone Training

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- For those worried about drug overdoses, an ever increasing cause of death across the country, Franklin County will offer a free training session this week for the OD reverser Naloxone.

The training will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon at the county health department. It should last about 15 minutes.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan, reverses the effects of an overdose with a simple nasal spray.

People who finish the training will get two free doses of Naloxone.

