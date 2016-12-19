Frankfort protests don’t change minds of Republican electors

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ)- Early morning protesters on the steps of the state house in Frankfort hoped to sway electors meeting in the capitol to cast votes in the 2016 presidential election.

“We have always accepted the outcome of every election that has come our way. But this one’s different,” says Debbie Stoops.

Stoops along with more than 60 others gathered in Frankfort Monday morning. Among their grievances were President-elect Donald Trump’s alleged boost from Russia, his cabinet choices, and his environmental stances.

“I’m out here to today to ask these voters to abstain from voting and let the Senate decide who the president is,” says Stoops.

That didn’t happen.

A unanimous vote in the Supreme Court chambers from Kentucky’s electors is doing its part to send Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence to the White House. It’s all part of an electoral process under fire by many.

“It causes a lot of questions and I’m sure a lot of discussion will continue but this is a process our founding fathers set up that has worked for centuries,” says Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes.