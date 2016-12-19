Football Cats Help Set up Faith and Community Christmas Store

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- With colder temperatures, the homeless and heat-less are at risk. The annual Faith and Community Christmas Store in Lexington is set to open Monday morning to help struggling families get holiday presents.

Sunday afternoon, organizers had a little help setting up. The football cats got their paws to work before their upcoming bowl game.

“I mean, it just means a lot to give back. I mean, we love to do it. We’re just happy to be able to give back to the community that we, that comes and supports us all the time, so we want to be able to support them as well. So, it really does mean a lot,” Quarterback Stephen Johnson said.

The gifts at the store are free. Within the span of just a few days 4,800 families are expected to shop at the store.