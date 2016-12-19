Fire Burns Barn, Kills Animals in Jessamine County

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – An early-morning fire burns a barn to the ground in Jessamine County.

Firefighters got to the scene off Brannon Road in Nicholasville at around 2 a.m. Monday but say there was little they could do.

They say the barn was already engulfed in flames.

Firefighters say it appears the fire was electrical.

They say the owners were just trying to keep the animals warm in the cold weather and set up space heaters around the barn.

Firefighters believe those heaters likely started the fire.

They tell us there were horses and pigs in the barn when the fire broke.

They say horses were running around outside the barn at the time so they think all the horses made it out but some of the pigs died.

Firefighters say there was also some equipment in the barn as well.

They say the fire was contained to the barn.