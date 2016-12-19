Cold & Clearing Monday, More Seasonal Temps Ahead

Another very cold start to your Monday morning with wind chill values in the single digits with mostly cloudy skies. Skies will be slow to clear today with some late sunshine, temps will make it into the low 30’s but it will feel much colder. Clear skies expected overnight with light winds, low temps will fall into the teens. More seasonal air returns for Tuesday with plenty of sunshine, high temps will be in the lower 40’s. Temps stay mild for most of the week with 50’s arriving by the Christmas weekend, rain possible both Saturday and Sunday.

-Meteorologist Eric Burke