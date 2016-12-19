LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky out-rebounded North Carolina 39-35 back on Saturday in the 103-100 win over the Tar Heels in Las Vegas.

It was an instant classic in the CBS Sports classic.

Malik Monk earned SEC player of the week honors for his 47-point performance. De’Aaron Fox took home freshman of the week honors in the SEC for his 24-point, 10-assist effort.

But the rebounding, that was the key.

As Cal mentioned before the game, UNC was a force on the glass and his guys are finally starting to understand what it takes to battle on the boards.

Hear from Cal in the video.