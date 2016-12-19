UPDATE: 4 Indicted in Connection with Bodies Found in Burned Car

MORGANTOWN, Ky. (AP) – A south-central Kentucky grand jury has indicted four people in connection with the deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a burned vehicle last month.

Kentucky State Police said in a news release Monday that 33-year-old Charles W. Lindsey of Butler County is charged with murder, arson and tampering with physical evidence; and 22-year-old Arlexis D. Kawai of Bowling Green, 21-year-old Helen L. Rone of Butler County and 27-year-old Kayla D. Ford of Edmonton were charged with complicity to murder, facilitation to murder, complicity to arson, facilitation to arson and tampering with physical evidence.

Police said all four defendants were jailed.

Police have not released the victims’ identities and said the investigation is continuing. The deaths were ruled homicides, but the cause of death also hasn’t been released.

11/25/16 11:53 a.m.

Three people have entered not guilty pleas after being charged in connection with the deaths of two people whose bodies were recently found in a burning car in Butler County.

News outlets report that 33-year-old Charles Lindsey, of Roundhill, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to two counts of murder.

The two suspects who investigators believe were accomplices in the deaths – 22-year-old Arlexis Kawai, of Bowling Green, and 21-year-old Helen Rone, of Roundhill – have pleaded not guilty to charges of complicity to commit murder.

Troopers found the two bodies Nov. 9. The victims’ identities have not been released.

