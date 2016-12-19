Only 2 Weeks Left in KY Derby Museum American Pharoah Exhibit

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – If you haven’t had a chance to visit the Kentucky Derby Museum to celebrate the first Triple Crown winner in 37 years, time is winding down!

The Museum’s American Pharoah exhibit will close on January 1st, leaving just a few weeks to stop in and relive the excitement American Pharoah brought to Thoroughbred racing with his historic Triple Crown campaign and beyond.

The exhibit takes an in-depth look at the champion himself throughout his successful racing career. The exhibit showcases what American Pharoah has meant to fans all over the world.

American Pharoah’s Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, Belmont Stakes and Triple Crown trophies have been the centerpiece of the exhibit.

Many never-seen-before artifacts and personal mementos from each of the winning connections are also featured, including items from Baffert’s brief career as a jockey, Espinoza’s costume from his appearance on Dancing with the Stars and racing equipment American Pharoah used during his career. The exhibit also highlights exclusive interviews with Ahmed Zayat, Justin Zayat, Baffert and Espinoza with interactive touch-screen displays.

In addition to the exhibit, A Champions Tour, to visit American Pharoah at his current home at Coolmore’s Ashford Stud Farm, has just one date left, December 29th. Guests will be picked up at the Galt House Hotel and taken to the Museum for a morning of exploring the exhibit and the Museum’s two-interactive floors, the 360° immersive media experience, The Greatest Race, and optional lunch at the Derby Café. Mint Julep Tours will then take visitors to beautiful Coolmore’s Ashford Stud Farm for a chance to see American Pharoah and other Kentucky Derby winners.

For more information on the Kentucky Derby Museum, the American Pharoah exhibit, or The Champions Tour, please visit DerbyMuseum.org.