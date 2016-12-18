Volunteers Honor Soldiers with Wreaths

CAMP NELSON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Taps played at a ceremony today at Camp Nelson National Ceremony to honor fallen soldiers.

A group called Wreaths Across America placed wreaths on veterans’ gravestones.

Commander of the Camp Nelson Honor Guard Colonel Tracy Lucas says it is a way to remember those who have died.

“They know the sacrifice. No matter what the weather, they’re always here. It’s a common bond that they have, it’s a brotherhood. Male or female, brother or sister, we all continue to serve this country,” Lucas said.

Colonel Lucas says donations for wreaths come from the community.

