Two Women Arrested in Connection with Lexington UPS Robbery

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Two women have been arrested in Lexington in connection with the robbery of a UPS store in November.

Lexington Police say 39-year-old Teresa Kimball and 30-year-old Charity Johnson are charged with robbery for taking cash from the store on Lakecrest Circle.

Police say the women walked into the store at closing time wearing hoodies and ski masks. Officers say they implied they had weapons then tied the teenage employee up, put him in a closet, took cash from the register, and left out the back of the store.