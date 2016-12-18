Reporters Claim DeMarcus Cousins is Trying to Control Media

SACRAMENTO, Ca. (WTVQ)- The Sacramento Bee has released a video of former UK basketball star DeMarcus Cousins shouting at one of the paper’s reporters.

“We’re gonna have some real f***ing issues. Don’t ever mention my brother again. You don’t know my f***ing brother,” Cousins said.

The paper’s Executive Editor says Cousins apparently was angry because the reporter he shouted at mentioned his brother in a column he wrote about the basketball player’s involvment in a reported fight in New York city that led to a lawsuit.

The reporter mentioned a similar incident in Florida that ended with the arrest of Cousins’ brother.

In the video, the Bee claims Cousins is not following the media access clauses in his contract. The paper’s journalists say he often bullies the media by glaring, refusing to speak, or kicking particular reporters out of press gatherings.

The Kings have released a statement saying the team is committed to being transparent, and media censorship is unacceptable.