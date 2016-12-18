Plow Crews Reporting to Work 4 a.m. Sunday

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- With temperatures dropping overnight as rain falls meteorologists expect icy road conditions Sunday.

The Transportation Cabinet says crews for Fayette and surrounding counties will report to work at 4 a.m.

Lexington’s Streets and Roads Department says they have all of their equipment ready to go. The department says it has about 5,000 tons of salt right now.

Plow crews all over Kentucky also ask that drivers do their part during bad weather by leaving extra time for your drive, only traveling if you absolutely must, and keeping your distance from highway equipment.

