Lexington Police Make Arrest in Saturday Shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)-  Police have arrested 18-year-old Tyzon Edwards in connection to a Saturday shooting in Lexington.

He is charged with wanton endangerment, trying to run from police, and having a stolen gun. Officers say they received several calls about a shooting around 2:30 p.m. on Pemberton street.

Officer say they found several cars hit with bullets. Police say they arrested Edwards a couple blocks away on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

Someone also showed up at Good Samaritan Hospital with a single gunshot wound to the lower back. Police say that person was transferred to UK, but is expected to survive.

