Laurel County Crash Kills One

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- One person is dead Saturday and another person injured after a car crash on KY 490 just about 6 miles north of London.

The laurel County Sheriff says 48-year-old Joyce Neeley died at the scene.

Deputies say she was driving a pickup truck around a curve when she lost control on the wet road. The truck went over the guard rail, hit a tree, and stopped at the bottom of an embankment.

According to deputies, Neeley’s passenger, 57-year-old David Patton was airlifted to UK hospital.