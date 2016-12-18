Fatal Crash Kills Two in Wolfe County

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)-Police say wet roads played a role in a fatal crash Saturday in Wolfe County.

According to the County Coroner, 69-year-old Anthony Scott died on the scene of the crash on KY 15 in Bethany.

The Breathitt County Coroner pronounced Scott’s passenger, Judy carpenter, dead at the hospital.

The Wolfe County Coroner says a man was towing an ATV.

That man told police his trailer with the ATV was weaving and caused him to lose control of his car and cross over the double yellow line. According to the Coroner, he crashed into the car Scott was driving and passed all sobriety tests.