A cold start to the week, but quiet

The weather has been a lot calmer today than last night. We saw rain totals between 1” to 2.5” and some icy spots this morning. But temperatures are the biggest story today. We went from highs yesterday afternoon and evening in the mid to upper 60s down to the mid 20s this afternoon. Tonight lows will reach the upper teens with wind chills near the single digits. A few flurries are possible this evening and into the early overnight. Bundle up if you’ll be out tonight and tomorrow. Make sure the kids at the bus stop tomorrow morning are wearing layers! The start of the work week will be dry with sunshine returning. Highs Monday will still be cold and around the low 30s with overnight temperatures in the upper teens. We’ll be back in the low 40s by Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Expect upper 40s on Wednesday with a few more clouds. Wednesday is also the first official day of winter known as the winter solstice. Low 40s for Thursday with a 20% chance for a rain/snow mix under mostly cloudy skies. Mid 40s expected Friday with partly cloudy skies. For your Christmas Eve Day, highs will be around the upper 40s under partly cloudy skies. Upper 40s stay in play for Christmas Day with a chance for a few rain showers with a slight chance of a mix.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar