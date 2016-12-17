Heavy rain turning to a wintry mix for your Sunday

Temperatures warmed into the 60s around Kentucky this afternoon with rain showers and windy conditions. A cold front just to our west will continue to slowly move closer to the viewing area as we head into the overnight. Winds will continue to gust around 30+ mph as the front moves through. Overall, the severe threat will continue to diminish as we head into the overnight hours. Moderate to heavy rain showers are expected through about 2 AM before changing over to freezing rain and sleet. The areas that see the heavier rain could see 2 to 3 inches of rain overnight. This could lead to flash flooding in low lying areas. With excess water on the roadways overnight and dropping temperatures thanks to the cold front, conditions will be icy by the early morning hours. Rain showers will begin to turn to freezing rain and sleet. Icing totals will stay around 1/10”, which will be just enough to make things slick for your Sunday morning. If you have to be out and about tomorrow, SLOW DOWN! The majority of the activity looks to be confined to the morning hours, but some could linger into the early afternoon. A Winter Weather Advisory will be issued for parts of the viewing area at 4 AM Sunday to Noon Sunday because of icy conditions expected. Freezing rain and sleet will turn to light snow showers, which could accumulate to ½”. With dropping temperatures Sunday, there will not be any melting, so there could be slick spots into the afternoon. Winds will still be gusting to 20 mph. The weather will calm down by Sunday night. We will see mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the teens. Partly cloudy skies are expected Monday with highs still around 30 degrees and overnight lows in the upper teens. Temperatures warm back into the low 40s by Tuesday with more sunshine. Temperatures look to stay in the 40s through the remainder of the week with a slight chance for a rain snow mix on Thursday. Friday and Saturday look dry, but a few snow showers are possible for your Christmas Day.

-Meteorologist Elise Dolinar