Morehead State vs. East Tennessee State

MOREHEAD, Ky. (AP) – T.J. Cromer scored 23 points and dished out seven assists to lead East Tennessee State to a 78-68 win over Morehead State on Saturday.

The Buccaneers have won back-to-back games following a 14-point loss to Dayton, and have won seven of eight overall.

Cromer did much of his damage from behind the arc, drilling 6 of 9 from long range. Desonta Bradford and Hanner Mosquera-Perea each finished with 13 points for East Tennessee State (9-2).

The Buccaneers shot 50 percent from the field while holding the Eagles to just 32.4 percent.

Xavier Moon led Morehead State (2-8) with 19 points, while DeJuan Marrero added 17. The Eagles have lost eight consecutive games.

Cromer hit a 3 to spark a 12-2 East Tennessee State run to start the game, and the Bucs led by 15 at the break. The Eagles got as close as eight in the second, but never seriously threatened.

12/17/2016 4:23:07 PM (GMT -5:00)