EKU falls to #11 Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) – Donovan Mitchell scored 15 points, Quentin Snider added 13 and No. 11 Louisville used a 20-0 run to close the first half and dominate Eastern Kentucky 87-56 on Saturday for its fifth straight victory.

Seeking a good tuneup for next week’s rivalry game against No. 6 Kentucky, the Cardinals (10-1) shook off a sluggish start and 12-6 deficit to outscore EKU 30-4 the rest of the half and hold the Colonels scoreless for the final 7 minutes.

Louisville never looked back en route to its 14th championship in 15 years in the Billy Minardi Classic, named for the brother-in-law of Cardinals coach Rick Pitino.

The Cardinals shot 48 percent from the field and owned the boards 47-31 in dominating the first game between the schools since 2004.

Mangok Mathiang matched a career best with 13 rebounds for Louisville. Jaylen Johnson and Tony Hicks each had 10 points.

Nick Mayo had 15 points and Asante Gist 12 for the Colonels (6-6), who didn’t reach 20 points until the 16:39 mark of the second half and shot 36 percent.

12/17/2016 2:04:16 PM (GMT -5:00)