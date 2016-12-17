Career Night for Malik Monk

LAS VEGAS (AP) – Malik Monk scored a Kentucky freshman record 47 points and hit the go-ahead 3-pointer with 16.7 seconds left to lead the sixth-ranked Wildcats past No. 7 North Carolina 103-100 on Saturday in a thrilling showdown of traditional powers.

North Carolina’s Justin Jackson nearly outshined Monk with 34 points, and his basket with 45 seconds left put the Tar Heels (10-2) ahead after trailing much of the second half.

Monk responded with a right-wing 3 in transition to put Kentucky up 101-100 after it led much of the second half. After Isaiah Hicks only hit the backboard at the other end, Kentucky’s De’Aaron Fox hit two free throws with 1.9 seconds left.

North Carolina got the ball in the front court with less than a second left. But Kenny Williams’ desperation 3 at the buzzer got lodged between the rim and backboard.

12/17/2016 7:53:21 PM (GMT -5:00)