Staying Neutral

Coach Cal broke down the schedule this week before the Cats took off to Las Vegas to play UNC Saturday at 5:45 on CBS.

UK will play ten road games this year and a handful of neutral site matchups plus plenty of home games.

It’s nice and makes sense to Cal. Why play away games when the NCAA Tournament is nothing like an away game? Why not play home games and make money?

Then play marquee neutral site games, like this weekend, to prepare the team for March (and make money)?

It’s a different strategy than Cal once had. One time, while at UMass, Cal had the Minutemen play 27 games away from home.

