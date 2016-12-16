Series Bio: UK vs. UNC

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – It’s time to set the stage Solid Blue fans.

Kentucky takes on North Carolina for the 38th time in program history Saturday at 5:45 in Las Vegas on CBS.

The Cats trail the Tar Heels 23-14 in the all-time series. 11-4 the score at neutral sites. Cal is 5-2 against UNC and Roy Williams 8-8 against the Cats.

North Carolina, like UK, has had its problems this season, but the Heels came back to beat Tennessee 73-71 over the weekend in part thanks to 25 second-chance points.

The Heels do plenty of things right.

Hear from Cal in the video on the fast, physical rebound machine that is UNC.