Scattered Rain and Mild Saturday, With A Wintry Mix Sunday

Overview: Milder temperatures continue Saturday, with scattered rain showers and gusty winds. A strong cold front will move through Saturday night, which will bring in another round of colder air for Sunday, with the chance for a wintry mix to snow possible.

SATURDAY: Milder air briefly returns for Saturday, with scattered rain showers developing through the day, and high temperatures around 60 degrees. Gusty southerly winds around 30 mph will be possible at times.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Another strong cold front will move across the area Saturday night, with a transition from rain to a wintry mix of freezing rain, sleet, and snow, with low temperatures around 31 degrees.

SUNDAY: A wintry mix to snow will be possible on Sunday, with a high temperature of 31 degrees in the morning, falling into the mid 20s Sunday afternoon. Minor snow and ice accumulations are possible, which could create slick spots on area roadways.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and frigid temperatures will be around 12 degrees.

MONDAY: Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Monday, with a high temperature of 30 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT: Cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with an overnight low temperature of 15 degrees.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures will be around for Tuesday, with a high temperature of 39 degrees.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue with a low temperature of 24 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonably chilly temperatures will be around, with a high temperature of 45 degrees.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with a low temperature of 32 degrees.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies develop with the chance for scattered rain to snow showers, and a high temperature of 43 degrees.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly cloudy skies and cold temperatures continue, with an overnight low temperature of 30 degrees.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy skies and seasonably chilly temperatures will be around for Friday, with a high temperature of 46.

-Chief Meteorologist Jason Myers