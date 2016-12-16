Richmond Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gambling Charge

RICHMOND, Ky. (AP) – A Richmond man has pleaded guilty to taking part in an illegal gambling ring in California.

Media outlets report that Jason D. Taylor pleaded guilty Nov. 8 to one count of participating in an illegal gambling business after being indicted in July by a San Diego, Calif. grand jury.

The U.S. Attorney for Southern California agreed to recommend Taylor be sentenced “to no more than the low end” of the federal sentencing guidelines, and Taylor agreed to forfeit $203,000, which represents money he derived from the gambling ring.

Taylor will be sentenced Feb. 13.

The indictment says Taylor was a bookie for the ring, which operated out of a San Diego casino. Thirteen other men have been indicted in connection to the gambling ring.

