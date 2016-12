LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – EKU’s Nick Mayo earned plenty of praise from UofL head coach Rick Pitino today as the Cards and Colonels get set for their game Saturday in the Ville.

Pitino sees Mayo as the OVC player of the year possibly three times if he stays at Eastern.

Plus EKU’s three-point threat is also cause for concern.

Pitino says it all starts with Mayo though.

Hear from the head Cardinal in the video.