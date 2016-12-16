LPD: Woman Robs Subway on Alexandria Drive

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Police say a woman with her face covered walked into a Subway on Alexandria Drive, pulled out a gun, demanded cash, got it and left Friday night.

Police say it happened around 8:30 p.m.

No one was hurt.

