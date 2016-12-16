Kentucky’s Jobless Rate Drops to 4.8 Percent in November

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – State officials say Kentucky’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.8 percent in November but was slightly above the national jobless rate.

The state Office of Employment and Training says last month’s seasonally adjusted rate was down from a revised 5.1 percent rate in October.

Last month’s preliminary rate was down from the 5.6 percent statewide rate in November 2015.

The U.S. seasonally adjusted jobless rate was 4.6 percent last month.

State officials say Kentucky’s professional and business services sector expanded by 5,700 jobs in November compared to the prior month.

Other sectors gaining jobs last month included manufacturing, construction, financial activities and educational and health services.

Officials say the trade, transportation and utilities sector dropped 1,500 jobs in November compared to the prior month.

