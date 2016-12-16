Golden Alert Issued for Whitley County Man

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Golden Alert was issued Friday for 34-year old Timothy Allen Warren, of Louden Road in Whitley County.

His family says he hasn’t been seen since 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2016.

Whitley County Sheriff’s Deputies say Warren uses a wheelchair and they don’t believe he has taken his prescription medicine since his disappearance.

Warren is described as 5’5″ tall, 175-pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was wearing jogging pants and a light-colored sweatshirt when he was last seen, according to deputies.

Anyone with information about Warren’s whereabouts is asked to call Whitley County E911 at 606-549-6017.